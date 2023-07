Step back from the healthy food Friday. Grab some chips, chocolate, maybe some cake because it's National Junk Food Day!

These foods are typically high in fat, sugar, salt, and calories.

They became a staple of the American life after world war two— when the popularity of pre-packaged foods grew. Though the term "Junk food" wasn't coined until the '70's.

While our favorite junk foods shouldn't be everyday eats, they are definitely allowed on National Junk Food Day!