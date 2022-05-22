June 4 race to support local nonprofit's health initiatives for African American women

NORFOLK, Va. - On Saturday, June 4, runners and walkers are hitting the pavement at Norfolk State University in support of those vulnerable in health.

The 4th annual Goal Seekers 5k Run/Walk aims to raise money for the T2 Fresh Start Initiative, an effort started by nonprofit T2 Fitness Foundation and its founder, trainer Tasha Turnbull.

Turnbull's initiative aims to help improve the health of Black women, whom she says are more likely to suffer from hypertension and heart disease.

T2 Fitness Foundation

"The numbers are continuing to rise when it comes to African American women compared to other races, so, with the numbers continuing to rise, we with the T2 Fitness Foundation said we want to provide a stronger intervention," Turnbull told News 3 on the NSU campus.

She says her initiative consists of a 12-week program consisting of fitness training, cooking classes and life coaching, among other wellness exercises. So far, Turnbull has run the program in Norfolk and Suffolk.

"At the end of this program, we want to see their numbers reduced and become more aware of checking their blood pressure but also understanding how to maintain a healthy lifestyle on their own for years to come," Turnbull said.

The hope is to expand into Western Tidewater and, eventually, the Peninsula, but T2 has to raise money first.

The run/walk event is set to start at 8 a.m. at William "Dick" Price Stadium. Turnbull says 100 percent of the proceeds raised will support not only the Fresh Start Initiative, but also the Norfolk State University Track and Field team.

