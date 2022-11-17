Jury deliberates in trial for man accused of killing Newport News police officer

The jury is in deliberations in the trial of a man accused of killing Newport News police officer Katie Thyne, 24, nearly three years ago.

Jurors in Newport News Courthouse will decide if Vernon Green is guilty of hit-and-run and second-degree murder in Thyne’s death. They also have the option of finding him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The high-profile murder trial began on Tuesday with jury selection.

Police say officer Thyne was killed while pulling Green over during a traffic stop on Jan. 23, 2020. She died from her injuries after allegedly being dragged by Green’s car as he hit the gas and drove away.

Inside the courtroom Thursday, Green took the stand to testify. He said he didn’t intend to kill Thyne but just wanted to get away because he had a gun and knew he wasn’t supposed to due to a prior felony conviction.

Officer Thyne's aunt Cassie Thyne-Fenlon said when Green testified, “He didn’t have any remorse.”

Green is already serving a 10-year sentence for a federal drug and weapons charge related to that same night.