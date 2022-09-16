Jury deliberations continue in trail for man accused of drugging, raping, killing women in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Jury deliberations are under way in the trial for the man accused of drugging, raping and killing women in Norfolk.

The trial has been going on all week.

Friday, the jury started deliberating at 9:30am.

Loved ones of the victims told News 3 they are happy that Michael Ebong was indicted for the deaths of 36-year-old Sheena West and 30-year-old Kelsey Paton.

He was also accused of raping a third woman who testified about being drugged and waking up in his apartment.

Prosecutors alleged that he did not intentionally try to kill the women but rather drug them in an effort to sexually assault them. They showed pictures from his cell phone of the women partially closed to the jurors. The defense argues that there’s no evidence to prove that he is the one that gave the women the drugs.

Sheena and Kelsey both had heroin and fentanyl in their systems, according to testimony in court. West was found dead in Ebong’s apartment on November 15, 2020. Paton was found dead in the same apartment in July 11, 2021. Both women died of drug overdoses, however, loved ones of both women say they were not drug users.

Kelsey Paton's mom Kathy previously told News 3 that she is happy that Ebong is in jail and can't hurt anyone else. She said she is glad that he is finally facing charges. She said her concern is about how long it took for him to face charges and how previous cases against him were handled.

While Norfolk Police were investigating the deaths of the two women in the city they discovered alleged criminal activity unrelated to the incidents.

Ebong was also arrested for rape in an alleged incident that happened in May, 2021.

News 3 previously uncovered court documents in this case that state he’s accused of drugging the victim, taking her to his place and allegedly raping her. The documents say they suspect this to be a "pattern and not an isolated incident."

Ebong was previously charged with rape, object sexual penetration and abduction.

Now, on January 5, a grand jury certified four charges against Ebong:

Intercourse through mental incapacity or helplessness (offense date May 22, 2021)

Object sexual penetration by force, threat, etc. (offense date May 22, 2021)

Non-capital second-degree murder (offense date Nov. 15, 2020, victim Sheena West)

Non-capital second-degree murder (offense date July 11, 2021, victim Kelsey Paton)

"The two non-capital second-degree murder charges were direct indictments, while the first two charges were certified in Ebong’s preliminary hearing," according to the Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney Office.

Detectives said that Ebong would frequently go to two Virginia Beach restaurants, Seaside Raw Bar on Atlantic Avenue and Central at Shore on Red Tide Road.

Norfolk Police previously asked anyone with information on this case or any other case to come forward.