Jury finds Virginia Beach man guilty of shooting police officer, recommends sentence of life plus 1,248 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach man was found guilty by a jury for multiple charges including, the attempted capital murder of a police officer and child pornography.

Bryan Carl Cage, 50, was found guilty by a jury for charges of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm, 39 counts of discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling maliciously, possession of child pornography, 99 counts of possession of child pornography subsequent offense, and possession of marijuana.

According to officials, the jury recommended a sentence of Life plus 1,248 years and 30 days.

According to officials, an investigation into child pornography possession led police to Bryan Carl Cage and his parents’ residences on Ohio Avenue in Virginia Beach to serve a search warrant.

Police say they found over 15,000 images and videos of child pornography collected over ten years on 12 different devices were traced to Cage’s above-garage apartment. Police attempted to serve the search warrant, yelling, “Police! Search warrant!”

The property had a house and a detached garage with an upstairs living space. Police divided into two teams and attempted to make entry to the living spaces.

Cage’s parents lived in the main house and exited the home without issue.

Police say Cage refused to open the door to the detached garage.

According to officials, after several commands for Cage to open the downstairs door, police breached it.

When they pushed in the top door, officials say Cage shot the detective as he took one step into the apartment.

The officer sustained two gunshot wounds to his shoulder that ultimately forced him to medically retire from the police department.

Officials say multiple officers returned fire, attempted to retreat, and render aid to the wounded officer.

Officials say the officer Cage shot has permanent damage to his shoulder and cannot engage in normal physical activities such as holding his infant on his right side.

The police officers fired 9mm firearms and police say Cage was the only one involved who possessed a rifle. Bullet fragments taken from the officer’s shoulder were forensically analyzed and determined to be fired from a rifle.

The jury rejected the defense's claims that one of the officers must have mistakenly shot the officer after hearing from several experts throughout the trial.

Cage's sentencing date is set for August 16.