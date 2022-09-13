'Just do the best we can, and hope for the best;' Local farmers hit hard by diesel prices

SUFFOLK, Va. - The price at the pump is falling for regular gas, but for diesel gas, it's crawling.

According to AAA, diesel in Hampton Roads averages $4.77 a gallon as of September 13. Compared to this time last year, when a tank of diesel was $3.05. For Morris Glover, a farmer in rural Suffolk, those prices are hitting him hard.

“On average, for the whole year it’s cost me about 20 thousand more per load than last year," Glover said.

The load Glover is referring to is 9,000-gallon fuel tank on his property. He said during harvesting season, which we're in, he fills that tank weekly.

He said he'll have to see how his crops- corn, wheat, soybeans, cotton, and peanuts- do this year to find out how big of chunk diesel prices have taken from his profits.

Glover said in his 65 years of farming, this has been his most challenging year yet.

“Just do the best we can, and hope for the best,” Glover said.

AAA said if the price of crude oil continues to fall, the price of diesel should follow.

