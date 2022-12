NORFOLK, Va. — Some local military families will be able to celebrate the holidays together this year.

Officials tell News 3 the USNS Comfort is returning to Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday. It's been deployed for a humanitarian assistance mission.

They've been in Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

During these stops, the medical teams have given care to thousands of patients.

Now the teams are coming home, just in time for Christmas.