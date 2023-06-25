'Justice for Seany:' Hampton family pushing for answers in 4-year unsolved homicide

HAMPTON, Va. — Sunday, June 25 marks four years since 21-year-old Sean Cameron was found shot to death in Hampton.

Yet, nearly half a decade later, no arrests have been made in the case.

"We haven't been able to start an actual grieving process because we still don't know who or why," said Tabitha Cameron, Sean's sister.

Tabitha says the past four years have been filled with anger, frustration, and most of all, sadness.

Tabitha and her family even handed out flyers asking "What happened to Seany?" hoping it would lead to information.

"We cry about it a lot," she said. "Me and my sister both had to get on anti-depressants. My mom hasn't been the same at all. Every time she says his name she cries."

According to police, around 4:13 p.m. on June 25, 2019, officials received word of a “man down” in the 1st block of Wind Mill Point Road.

Officers found a male victim, identified as 21-year-old Sean Cameron, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family says shortly after Sean's death, investigators found his car in Norfolk.

Since then, the Cameron family has been left with no answers and loads of grief.

"It's been very hard," said Tabitha. "It's been a good year and a half since we've gotten any information."

With Sean's signature tattooed on her arm, Tabitha is determined to keep her brother's name alive in the hopes that one day someone will come forward.

"There are tons of people who talk and say they know who did it, it's just that no one wants to talk to detectives," said Tabitha. "But I wish they would. A family is suffering just because of people's pride and it's pretty sickening."

Until then, the Cameron family continues to remember Sean as a goofy, kind-hearted person who loved to play basketball and make people laugh.

"He was hilarious," his sister said. "He cared about us we cared about him and we're just waiting for the day we get justice for him."

If anyone has information that will help police find out what happened to Sean, contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).