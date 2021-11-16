Watch
Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech football coach for 6 seasons, parts ways with college

Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente watches from the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Oct. 23 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente
Posted at 8:04 AM, Nov 16, 2021
BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced that Virginia Tech and head football coach Justin Fuente have agreed to part ways.

"We sincerely appreciate the contributions that Coach Fuente made to our football program and the positive impact he made on our student-athletes during his time at Virginia Tech," said Whit Babcock

A national search to fill the position has already begun.

J.C. Price will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season.

You can find a link to the news release here.

