Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech football coach for 6 seasons, parts ways with college

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced that Virginia Tech and head football coach Justin Fuente have agreed to part ways.

"We sincerely appreciate the contributions that Coach Fuente made to our football program and the positive impact he made on our student-athletes during his time at Virginia Tech," said Whit Babcock

A national search to fill the position has already begun.

J.C. Price will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season.

