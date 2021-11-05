Juvenile arrested after social media threats towards Gloucester High School surface

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - Gloucester High School officials and a Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office SRO were alerted to a possible threat on November 4.

Officials said further investigation revealed several social media posts, one of which showed an armed juvenile in a ballistic vest making threats toward Gloucester High School.

GCSO Uniform Patrol deputies responded to an address in Gloucester County where the juvenile suspect was detained, according to officials. Two loaded handguns were recovered from the scene as well.

The GCSO Criminal Investigations Division responded and discovered the two handguns had been recently stolen. The sheriff's office said additional information revealed two family members to the juvenile had been assaulted during a separate incident.

The male juvenile suspect, a resident of Gloucester was arrested and charged with Felony Threats of Death or Bodily Injury in Writing against Gloucester High School, Felony Larceny of Firearms, and two counts of Assault and Battery of a Family Member.

The suspect is not currently enrolled at Gloucester High School at the time of the incident and was taken to a Juvenile Detention Center.

The criminal investigation revealed no additional suspects and Sheriff Darrell Warren, Jr. states that that he is very thankful for the willingness of the students who came forward with information and which "speaks volumes of the importance of having school resource officers in our schools who can build trust and rapport with students on a daily basis."