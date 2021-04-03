Juvenile arrested in connection with 2019 Portsmouth homicide of 17-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit announced Friday they have arrested a juvenile suspect in reference to a homicide investigation from July 2019.

At 9:20 p.m. on July 27, 2019, dispatchers received a call that a 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in the upper body. She was found near the 3300 block of High Street.

A man was also seriously injured in the shooting.

Around 2:45 p.m. on April 2, 2021, law enforcement officials found the juvenile suspect and charged them with felony murder.

Since the victim and suspect are juveniles, police did not release their names.

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website.

