Juvenile arrested with AR-15 at North Carolina high school basketball game: Police

Generic: Police Lights
News 3 Photojournalist Lydia Johnson
Posted at 8:17 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 08:17:20-05

RALEIGH, N.C. — A male juvenile suspect was arrested at a high school basketball game after he was found carrying an AR-15, police told local news outlets on Thursday.

The incident took place around 8:40 p.m. when police in Raleigh, North Carolina, said they responded to a call of a person with a gun at Millbrook High School as a basketball game was underway.

The juvenile suspect is not a student at Millbrook High School, authorities said. It is unclear what connection he had to the school or why he was carrying an AR-15, local outlets in the area reported.

An extra police presence will be on hand at Millbrook High School on Friday, authorities confirmed.

An investigation into the case is currently ongoing and police said they will release additional information on this incident at an appropriate time.

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

