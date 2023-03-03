17-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

A teen was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon in Newport News.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Pavilion Place, Newport News police said in a press release. When officers got to the scene, they found a vehicle crashed into three other automobiles.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, a 17-year-old, died at the scene, police said. Another passenger from the same vehicle, also a juvenile, was taken to a hospital for injuries.

Police said the drivers of the other vehicles stayed at the scene and were not hurt.

Authorities did not say if charges would be filed.

The northbound lanes of Jefferson Avenue near Pavilion Place are closed as police investigate.

