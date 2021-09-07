Juvenile killed, man seriously injured in Newport News double shooting; person detained for questioning

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a shooting in the 3400 block of Wickham Avenue that left a juvenile dead and a man seriously injured Monday evening.

Dispatchers received the call around 6:20 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found a juvenile victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a second victim, a man, in the 800 block of 35th Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be life-threatening.

One person has been detained and is being questioned.

Officers found and recovered evidence in connection with this incident.

Detectives are currently canvassing the area, and the department's Forensics Unit is processing the scene.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a time online at P3Tips.com.

