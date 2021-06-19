Juvenile left with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Hampton parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:21 a.m., dispatch received a call in reference to a shooting in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a juvenile male victim who had been struck by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police learned the victim was struck by gunfire while he was in the parking lot.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information to disseminate at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

