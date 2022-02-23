Juvenile left with non-life-threatening injury after accidentally shooting self in leg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating after a juvenile accidentally shot themselves in the leg Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident happened in the 100 block of Ballard Court at around 9:49 p.m. The juvenile's injuries were not life-threatening.

The Commonwealth's Attorney will be consulted about any charges when the investigation gets to that point, police said.

The case is currently under investigation by the department's Detective Bureau.

This is a developing story.