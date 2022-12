PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police said a homicide in Portsmouth left a juvenile male dead Friday night.

It happened just after 6:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of Greenwood Drive.

The PPD is investigating a homicide that occurred near the 4200 block of Greenwood Drive, around 6:46 pm. The victim is a juvenile male. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/EafTwT41Fg — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) December 31, 2022

Authorities did not provide any other details about what happened.