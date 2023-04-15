Juvenile, man dead after shooting in Ahoskie, deputies confirm

AHOSKIE, N.C. — A 46-year-old man and a juvenile are dead after a shooting in Hertford County, North Carolina, Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 1:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Jernigan Airport Road in Ahoskie, according to the Hertford County Sheriff's Office. When deputies got there, they found the man and juvenile dead in a yard.

The sheriff's office tells News 3 the man and juvenile male were not related.

The sheriff's office is working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations to interview potential witnesses and suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 as more details become available.

