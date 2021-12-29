Juvenile, man injured after shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile and one man injured.

On Tuesday, around 6:21 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Wilson Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a juvenile male and a man suffering minor gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, this is an active investigation and there is no suspect information available at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password.