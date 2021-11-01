Juvenile shot at Hampton apartment complex; police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. - A juvenile was shot in the first block of Derby Drive Monday evening.

The call came in at 5:17 p.m.

Police say the victim, a male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Derby Drive is at the Magruder Run apartment complex.

There is no further information.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Officers are investigating a shooting that just occurred in the first block of Derby Drive. One male juvenile victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Call received at 5:17pm. No further information at this time. pic.twitter.com/JfwUH5xRx4 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) November 1, 2021

Stay with News 3 for updates.