Juvenile shot at Hampton apartment complex; police investigating

Posted at 6:07 PM, Nov 01, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. - A juvenile was shot in the first block of Derby Drive Monday evening.

The call came in at 5:17 p.m.

Police say the victim, a male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Derby Drive is at the Magruder Run apartment complex.

There is no further information.

Police are continuing to investigate.

