Teenage boy shot in arm in Suffolk; police investigating

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in the arm while in the 2200 block of E. Washington Street Tuesday night.

Police say the shooting happened at the Hoffler Apartments at 7:41 p.m.

News 3 reached out to police, who told us the victim is a teenager. Members of Suffolk Fire and Rescue treated teen on scene before taking him to a local hospital. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Several vehicles and one apartment were also hit by bullets, police say.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to contact Suffolk Police via their website or Facebook page. You can also call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

