Juvenile shot in Elizabeth City

Posted at 9:55 PM, Apr 08, 2022
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - A juvenile is in the hospital after a shooting in the area of Factory Street and Parsonage Street Friday evening.

Around 5:16 p.m., officers with the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to report of five to eight gunshots heard in the area.

When police arrived on scene, they found the juvenile, a male, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a medical facility for treatment for his injuries. Police did not say how severe his injuries were.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

