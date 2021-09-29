Watch
Juvenile suspect wanted in Virginia Beach firearm violation, barricade situation has evaded police

Posted at 9:31 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 21:31:44-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are looking for a juvenile suspect wanted in connection with a firearm violation that led to a barricade situation in the 5800 block of East Hastings Arch Tuesday afternoon.

The barricade situation happened around 4:30 p.m. and caused a heavy police presence in the area.

Authorities say the juvenile has evaded police and is not in custody at this time, but he has been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

There is no further information.

