Juvenile sustains life-threatening injuries following shooting in Hampton: Police

HAMPTON, Va. – A juvenile was injured in a shooting on Rip Rap Road in Hampton, according to the Hampton Police Division.

Police received a call about the incident around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. The caller said the shooting had just happened in the 100 block of Rip Rap Road, which is near Bethel Christian Church.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a juvenile who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say there is currently no information about any potential suspects.

The division is encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call 757-727-6111. People can also leave a tip by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is an ongoing investigation.

