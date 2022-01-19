Juvenile victim left with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Manor High School in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a teenage victim was left with life-threatening injuries following a shooting near Manor High School Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, at 3:01 p.m., a local hospital reported a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim, a juvenile male, suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

A crime scene was located near Manor High School. Police say the shooting did not take place on campus, and school was dismissed prior to the incident.

The victim's identity and current condition are unknown.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.