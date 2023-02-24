K-9s, weapon detection systems used to keep 20,000 kids in Hampton schools safe

HAMPTON, Va. - There are 20,000 students who attend Hampton City Schools, and the district tells News 3 they work tirelessly to protect every single one.

Security Supervisor James Bailey said the district utilizes explosive detection K-9s, portable weapons detection systems, panic buttons, and routine safety drills to ensure a culture of safety at their schools.

“We are doing everything possible to maintain a safe environment,” said Bailey.

The weapons detection systems were first introduced this school year. There are four in every high school and middle school, and by this spring, two in every elementary. Bailey said they're portable and waterproof, making them easy to use.

“We could move them out to an area where the kids get right off the bus, we can move them outside the classroom,” said Bailey.

In the classroom is where the climate of a safe nurturing environment begins. Currently, there is a climate coach in all 32 Hampton schools. Director of Climate and Culture Heather Peterson explained why this is a big focus for the district.

“How adults and kids feel when they walk in a building, feeling a sense of belonging and that they matter, that the relationships are there, that’s what sets the tone for really great learning to happen,” said Peterson.

To aid with learning, K-9s search the schools multiple times a week. The dogs are with American K-9 Interdiction and go through the schools with one thing on their mind—finding the odor of gunpowder and ammunition. Handler James Overton said using the dogs is an added layer of protection.

“We want these kids to focus on learning and if they’re worried about the dangers they’re not going to be able to focus on that and that’s the goal here is to create an environment where they can feel safe and not have to worry about the dangers that are out there," Overton said.

Since the K-9s and weapon detection systems have been in place, there hasn't been an incident during school hours, the school district said.

If you are concerned about a potential issue, there is a safe school hotline where you can provide tips, 24 hours a day, anonymously. The Safe School Hotline and Tip Text Line can be reached at 757-504-0921.