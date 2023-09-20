K-pop store to hold grand opening this week in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A store offering all things K-pop – the term for Korean pop, a popular music genre – is opening in Virginia Beach.

A spokesperson for the store, called “K-pop Gateway,” says it’s the first store of its kind to open in the area. Before deciding to open a physical location, the owners of the small business operated online for years, the spokesperson said.

The store is opening amid a local growing interest in Korean culture, the spokesperson said.

“Hampton Roads has seen a boom in general interest around Korean culture; Grammy's Karaoke in VA Beach is a traditional Korean style bar, Gogi Guys in Norfolk has become known across social media for its authenticity, numerous KPot restaurants [are] popping up across Hampton Roads, this year’s K-Pop Daebak convention was just held at Slover Library…” said the spokesperson.

The store will sell K-pop albums, lightsticks, stickers, t-shirts, keychains and more. The business will also carry licensed merchandise for popular K-pop groups like BlackPink, ATEEZ and NewJeans.

The grand opening for the store, located at 1270 Diamond Springs Rd, Suite 118, is happening on Saturday, September 23 from noon to 5 p.m. At the event, there will be games, giveaways, music and a performance from a local K-pop dance group called ANOVA.