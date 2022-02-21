Kaine, Luria tour Hampton Roads projects by helicopter

NORFOLK, Va. - Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) and Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Virginia) are touring several projects Monday around Hampton Roads that are impacted by the infrastructure bill.

They are touring the sites in a Coast Guard helicopter with visits to the Port of Virginia, the HRBT, and the offshore wind project.

The tour follows a round table discussion last week, where Luria and Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia) met with local groups to discuss funding from the infrastructure bill.

Local leaders say money from the bill is already making its way to Hampton Roads.

Kaine and Luria will speak about their visit on Monday afternoon. News 3 will update the story with their comments.