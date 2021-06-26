Kayak excursions offer visitors new view of Suffolk's waterways, scenery

SUFFOLK, Va. - Are you interested in exploring nature by kayak? If the answer is yes, then the City of Suffolk's Kayak Excursions might be right for you.

The excursions are held by the city’s tourism office, and as the tourism office explains, allow visitors to discover parts of the city most people might not see.

On Saturday, June 26, roughly seven people will get to explore the lakes at Lone Star Lakes Park. The kayakers range from novices to experts, and anyone – including you – can be a part of it.

"Suffolk has some beautiful waterways that a lot of people don't get to experience,” Kevin Sary, the tourism office’s supervisor, told News 3. “We hope when they take the excursions they see Suffolk in a different view."

It costs $40 to sign up and you will be provided with equipment, including a kayak and life preserver.

The excursions are hosted once a month at different nature areas throughout the city. The excursions run from March to November and are open to both Suffolk residents and non-residents.

Sary added people from out of town and out of state have signed up.

“We love people coming in to Suffolk from all over, from coastal Virginia, the rest of Virginia and other states as well,” Sary said. "They're very impressed with Suffolk and how beautiful it is. They always say they want to come back."

Though the excursion is only open to seven people at a time, Sary said that if demand and popularity rises, there could be an increase to that limit.

If you would like more information on the Kayak Excursions, click here to be directed to the Suffolk Tourism Office. You will find excursion dates, times and locations, among other information.

Reservations are required and must be made ahead of time by calling (757) 514-4130. Online reservations are not available.