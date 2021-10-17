Keep Suffolk Beautiful holds 'Zombie Cleanup' event with prizes for best zombies dressed

SUFFOLK, Va. - A cleanup event is coming to the City of Suffolk for those who are "haunted" by litter across the city.

Keep Suffolk Beautiful is hosting a scary zombie litter cleanup on Saturday, October 30 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Zombies wanting to participate will meet at the Morgan Memorial Library, 443 West Washington Street.

Organizers say the cleanup will start at the library and then head towards Main Street and then loop back to the library.

There will be prizes for the best zombie dressed which will be awarded after the cleanup. Prizes will be given for Most Scary, Most Original, Most Elaborate, Most Glamourous, Most Environmental, and Most Recyclable.

“Who says picking up litter can’t be fun? It will be great to see an army of Zombies descending on Downtown Suffolk and leaving clean streets behind them. It is going to be a lot fun and is open to adults and kids," Kathy Russell, Chairperson of Keep Suffolk Beautiful, said.