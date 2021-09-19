Keep Suffolk Beautiful partners with Soles4Souls to host recycling drive for residents

SUFFOLK, Va. - Keep Suffolk Beautiful will host a recycling drive this Saturday, September 25.

The drive will take place in the parking lot of Northern Shores Elementary School, 6701 Respass Beach Road. It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is for Suffolk residents only.

Soles4Souls, Inc., will be onsite collecting unwanted shoes. They will take any unwanted shoes and clothing and use them to provide relief, create jobs and empower people to break the cycle of poverty. Soles4Souls says they have distributed more than 73 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing in 129 countries since 2006.

Stephanie Hathaway, Director for VA/DC Operations, says, “Many people have unwanted shoes and clothing they no longer love sitting in their closets. These items can make a real difference to someone in another country who is trying to take care of their families on less than $2 a day. We have a bin in Suffolk on an ongoing basis but I am excited to be part of this community event and meet more people in the area!”

Boy Scout Troop 16 will also be onsite to collect unserviceable U.S. Flags. All U.S. Flags collected will be burned during a meaningful Flag Retirement Ceremony in accordance with 4 U.S. Code § 8, in particular § 8(k) Disposal."

The Suffolk Sheriff’s Office also is encouraging Suffolk residents to take advantage of secure document shredding.

Items for recycling include:



Electronics (TV’s under 42 inches and no tube TV’s)

Gently Used Clothing

Wares

Batteries

Plastic Bottles and Jugs #1 & #2

Cardboard, Paper and Magazines

Plastic Bags

Glass Containers

The drive will also be collecting household hazardous waste such as, oil, gasoline, antifreeze, cleaners, propane tanks, pesticides, CFL lightbulbs and more. The disposal of such items is limited to five gallons of liquid or 75 pounds of solid waste.

Donations of non-perishable food items, toiletries, deodorant and all things that make bubbles such as hand soap and dish soap are welcome and needed in support of the local charity ForKids. The Lions Club will also be available to collect hearing aids, eye glasses and sell brooms.

Residents with a Suffolk ID can get a pack of two free mosquito dunks with information on how best to use them.

The recycling drive is for Suffolk residents only with an ID being required for bringing household hazardous waste. During busy periods a limit of 3 grocery bags of personal documents will be placed on shredding. All who attend are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing as they unload their vehicles.

For more information click here.