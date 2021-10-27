Kellam High School student taken into custody after allegedly bringing weapon to school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Kellam High School student was taken into police custody after being caught with a weapon on school property Tuesday.

A letter from Kellam High School Principal Ryan C. Schubart was sent to families Wednesday morning. The letter reads as follows:

"Good morning Kellam families—

"I need to make you aware that one of our students brought a weapon on school property yesterday. Please be assured that everyone is safe, and the student involved is in police custody.

"Families, please talk to your children about the important role they play in school safety. Remind them that weapons of any kind, even toys, are not allowed on school property, including school buses, for any reason. Having a weapon at school leads to serious consequences. In addition, please tell your children that if they see something concerning, they should say something to an adult. Student safety continues to be the most important part of our jobs, and it is a responsibility that the entire Kellam High School staff takes very seriously. Thank you for your support."

A spokesperson with Virginia Beach City Public Schools said that any further information would have to come from the Virginia Beach Police Department.

This is a developing story.