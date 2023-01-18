Kenny Loggins to make Williamsburg stop on last 'major tour'

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Kenny Loggins, the man behind the iconic hits “Danger Zone” and “Footloose,” is coming to Williamsburg!

Williamsburg is one of Loggins’ 11 announced stops on his “Final Concert Tour: ‘This Is It’” tour.

#JustAnnounced #ThisIsIt The Final Tour 2023 with MORE DATES TO COME!! Visit https://t.co/cFDtgihASZ for details and stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/fUuZpqTdX7 — Kenny Loggins (@kennyloggins) January 17, 2023

His website provides the following description of the tour:

“It’s been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I’m fortunate to have had such a long touring career,” Loggins says. “I don’t see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring.”



He stresses that there was no overarching reason to say farewell to touring, other than “after spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home.”



On the “This Is It” tour, he’ll trace his remarkable musical history with a brand-new, career-spanning stage show sure to thrill his loyal legion of fans.



“I’ll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music,” Loggins says. “This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts.”

The website also says more dates will be announced later. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20.

For ticket information, click here.