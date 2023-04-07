Watch Now
Kids get big surprise during job fair at Kilby Shores Elementary in Suffolk

Posted at 5:30 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 17:47:30-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — Kids got a big surprise at a job fair that took place Friday for Kilby Shores Elementary school in Suffolk.

The Coast Guard made an appearance via helicopter.

It landed on the football field behind the school.

The school's principal says this is just one way the U.S. Coast Guard has offered their services to the students.

“They've come in to paint, they've come in to work on our gardens, they've helped with field day and other projects we have here at school,” said Lorri Banks, the Principal at Kilby Shores.

They were just one of many organizations at the career fair.

Others include VDOT, the Port Authority, the Suffolk Police Department, as well as the Suffolk Commonwealth's Attorney.

