Kids to trade Halloween candy at local dentist offices for toys to support 'Operation Troop Treats' campaign

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The 9th annual Operation Troop Treats campaign returns to our local areas to allow children to trade their extra Halloween candy for a good cause.

From November 1 to November 6, kids can bring Halloween candy to local dentist offices to trade for toys as part of the campaign. For every 25 pieces of unopened Halloween candy given, children will receive a toy in exchange.

Operation Troop Treats is sponsored by Benevis, a national dental services organization. They provide the opportunity for partner dentists to collect candy to fill care packages, along with dental kits and other goodies, for deployed troops, local military units, veterans, and first responders.

12 local Spencer Dentistry offices are participating in the campaign this year.

