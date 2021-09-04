Kierra Sheard-Kelly to perform Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Weekend Celebration in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Kierra Sheard-Kelly is set to perform during the Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Weekend Celebration next Saturday.

Grammy-nominated and award-winning national recording artist, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, will perform during the celebration on September 11 at New Beech Grove Baptist Church.

She is a gospel singer, songwriter, fashion designer, actress, entrepreneur, author and creative director. She is also the daughter of gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard and Bishop John Drew Sheard, Sr. and granddaughter of gospel choral director Mattie Moss Clark.

Sheard-Kelly is set to perform at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. She will be singing her award-winning hit songs "Something Has To Break" and "It Keeps Happening To Me."

For concert ticket information contact: (757) 877-4114; (757) 877-0792; (757) 218-8157 or (757) 303-0859