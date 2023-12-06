Kiggans bill to address veteran mental health passes U.S. House

NORFOLK, Va. — A bill to help veterans get access to mental health treatment passed the U.S. House this week.

The COPE Act is the first bill introduced by Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia) to pass the full House. It now heads to the Senate.

"I certainly saw a gap for taking care of people who care for our military members," Kiggans told News 3 on Wednesday. "What this bill does is provide grants for organizations that help provide that mental healthcare."

News Navy continues to take steps to address Sailor mental health Brendan Ponton

Data from the Dept. of Veterans Affair's most recent report on veteran suicide found about 6,400 took their own lives in 2021, which was an increase from 2020.

Many family members are caregivers for veterans. The bill also requires the VA to reach out to them and let them know the benefits that are available to them.

"That's half the battle —just letting this group of people know that these benefits are out there and they can apply for them," she said.

John Ickes, a Navy veteran and board member of National Alliance on Mental Illness Coastal Virginia, told News 3 about the challenges in Hampton Roads.

"There are simply not adequate resources to provide the level of needed care for everyone experiencing illness," said Ickes. "Now, that's community at large, but certainly the veteran community."

Watch related coverage: Navy continues to take steps to address Sailor mental health following string of suicides

Navy continues to take steps to address Sailor mental health following string of suicides

He's supportive of the bill.

"Any legislation, any effort that calls attention to this situation and helps to provide resources is better than what we've been doing," he said.

The bill also requires the VA to provide reports on the number of criminal incidents at VA facilities.

The number of violent crimes at VA facilities has increased from about 3,100 in 2018 to more than 6,500 in 2021.