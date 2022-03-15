Kill Devil Hills' busiest public park experiencing bouts of vandalism, disorderly conduct for months, police say

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. - The Town of Kill Devil Hills' busiest public park has seen a number of incidents over the last couple of months, and police are calling on the public to help put a stop to it.

In the last three months, police say Aviation Park, located off Veterans Drive across from First Flight High School, has been on the receiving end of disorderly conduct, vandalism, arson and other "criminal mischief."

Police say this has been happening on a regular basis and has resulted in more than $2,500 in damages, has created an unsafe atmosphere and has cost taxpayers thousands of dollars in repairs and labor.

While the park has security cameras, police say the criminals know all the blind spots. Cameras cannot be placed in the park's public restrooms, where much of the damage has been occurring.

Effective immediately, plainclothes officers with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department will be in the park on a regular basis, and uniform officers will conduct more foot patrols in the area.

Anyone, including students and juveniles, who are seen breaking the law will be banned from the park for up to a year and could possibly face criminal charges for violations including, but not limited to:

Underage possession of tobacco

General tobacco use

Vaping

Littering

Damage to property

Disorderly conduct

Affray

Park rules, such as designated areas for skateboards and the use of the equipment in the children's playground by anyone older than the age of 12, will also be enforced, and violators will be banned from the park.

If you see any acts of destruction, vandalism or disorderly conduct, you are encouraged to call the Dare Central non-emergency number at 252-473-3444 and request an officer to respond.