Kill Devil Hills man charged with DWI after fatal crash

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. - Police arrested a man after a fatal crash that happened on July 8.

Around 10:34 p.m., police said a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by 55-year-old Donald McClanning, Jr., was traveling south on US 158 (N. Croatan Highway) approaching Sportsman Drive. At the same time 36-year-old Corey Feickert was walking west across US 158 at the Sportsman Drive intersection.

McClanning struck Feickert before Feickert could make it across the road. Feickert was transported to Outer Banks Hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his severe injuries, according to police.

During the investigation into the crash, officers said McClanning was impaired. He was arrested for DWI and blood was drawn for testing. The blood will be sent to the State Crime Lab for testing and no results are available at this time.

Police said McClanning was charged with DWI and Felony Death by Motor Vehicle. He was given a $30,000 bond.

There is no traffic control signal or crosswalk at the intersection of US 158 and Sportsman, police added.

The medical examiner’s report on Feickert is pending.