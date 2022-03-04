Kill Devil Hills Police investigate fatal bicyclist-vehicle crash

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. - Kill Devil Hills Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and a motor vehicle that happened on March 3, 2022.

The crash happened at approximately 7:56 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Croatan Highway (US Highway 158).

When Dare County EMS and the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department arrived on scene they attempted life-saving measures.

The driver of the vehicle involved, a 2019 Chevy Spark, was still on scene and provided a statement to police.

According to preliminary investigations, the Chevy Spark was southbound on US Highway 158 when the bicyclist crossed three lanes of travel from East to West across US Highway 158. When the bicyclist, Robert A. Doak, 52, of Kill Devil Hills, entered the fourth lane into the path of the Chevy Spark and they collided. The bicyclist died due to the collision.

No charges have been placed against the driver of the Chevy Spark. The driver of the Spark was a 79-year-old resident of Nags Head.

This investigation is ongoing.