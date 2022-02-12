Kill Devil Hills Police warn beachgoers of possibility guns may wash ashore

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – Police have put out a warning for public safety issue in Kill Devil Hills.

Saturday morning police responded to a call about a deceased male found on the beach near the Atlantic Street beach access.

They said a 36-year-old resident of New York was found by people walking on the beach. Normally the Police Department said it does not elaborate on ongoing death investigations, but there is a public safety issue in this case that they felt needed to be addressed.

The male appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot that occurred near the shore break. The weapon has not been found and was most likely washed into the ocean.

Police said several .270 rounds were discovered in the course of the investigation which indicates the weapon was a long gun/hunting rifle.

There was an empty holster for a handgun discovered in the deceased man’s vehicle which police said means it may have been on him at the time of his death and washed away as well.

If the weapon(s) washes back up on shore, it may be south of Atlantic Street, but police are asking all beachgoers to keep their eyes open.

Anyone finds the guns call 911 and have an officer recover them.