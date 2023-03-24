Kindness club created to honor Williamsburg boy who died unexpectedly

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A 10-year-old boy died unexpectedly over the holidays.

Now, his classmates are honoring his memory by doing weekly acts of kindness.

Fourth grader Joshua Peck died due to complications from bacterial meningitis in late Dec. 2022. He was a swimmer, played guitar, was a Cub Scout, and an avid helper at his school, Laurel Lane Elementary in Williamsburg.

The Peck Family



Since his passing, students and administrators have come together to create Josh's Kindness Squad. Every week, a different class volunteers to do an act of kindness around the school.

On Thursday, fifth-grade students read books to kindergarteners. Clay Beauchamp was a classmate of Joshua's and participates in the club.

Ellen Ice / WTKR

“I feel like it’s just remembering Josh and the impact that he had on this school,” said Beauchamp.

Administrator Jennifer Miller helped create the club. She said it's been moving to see the students get involved in honoring Joshua's memory.

“I had one student say to me at the end, it feels really good to make so many people happy, and that’s just an experience like any other, said Miller.

Joshua's mother Christina also attended Thursday's activity. She said seeing the positivity inspired by her son is helping her through this unimaginable time.

“He’s just an awesome kid, we lost him so suddenly, far too soon, so I hope this can spread his legacy,” said Peck.

The Peck family told News 3 they plan to start a memorial fund in Joshua's name, focusing on dyslexia, which Joshua had. They said they also may focus on technology, something Joshua loved.