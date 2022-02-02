Kingdom Cathedral in Virginia Beach to host COVID-19, flu vaccination clinic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a free COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic at Kingdom Cathedral Saturday, offering vaccines for both children and adults.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and will offer all vaccines, including boosters. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

People ages 5 to 17 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine, and will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Appointments for Saturday are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted. No appointments are needed for the flu vaccine.

To book an appointment, click the links below:

Pfizer vaccine (ages 5-11)

Pfizer vaccine (ages 12 and up)

Moderna vaccine

Johnson & Johnson vaccine