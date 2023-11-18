Watch Now
News

Actions

King's Dominion Winterfest is open through Dec. 31

Courtesy of King's Dominion
King's Dominion Winterfest open through Dec. 31
Posted at 9:16 AM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-18 09:25:45-05

DOSWELL, Va. — King's Dominion Winterfest opened for the 2023 season Friday.

Tumbili_03_11x17_600dpi.jpg

National News

Cedar Fair, which owns Kings Dominion in Va., finalizes merger with Six Flags

Courtney Shaw
8:23 AM, Nov 02, 2023

The annual celebration boasts millions of lights on display, a 300 foot Eiffel Tower Christmas tree, holiday food and treats like smoked turkey breast, seasonal holiday drinks, shows and performances, ice skating on one of America's largest outdoor ice rinks "Snowfall Lake," cookie decorating, 20 rides and pictures with Santa, according to the amusement park.

King's Dominion says that Winterfest runs through Dec. 31.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV