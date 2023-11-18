King's Dominion Winterfest is open through Dec. 31

DOSWELL, Va. — King's Dominion Winterfest opened for the 2023 season Friday.

National News Cedar Fair, which owns Kings Dominion in Va., finalizes merger with Six Flags Courtney Shaw

The annual celebration boasts millions of lights on display, a 300 foot Eiffel Tower Christmas tree, holiday food and treats like smoked turkey breast, seasonal holiday drinks, shows and performances, ice skating on one of America's largest outdoor ice rinks "Snowfall Lake," cookie decorating, 20 rides and pictures with Santa, according to the amusement park.

King's Dominion says that Winterfest runs through Dec. 31.