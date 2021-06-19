Klein Tools recalls non-contact voltage testers due to shock hazard

A non-contact voltage tester tool, sold at Home Depot stores nationwide, is being recalled due to a shock hazard.

Klein Tools Non-Contact Voltage Tester Model NCVT-1 is being recalled after reports that the on/off button can remain depressed during the power on or power off-cycle, causing the tester to work improperly.

The company recall states that consumers testing electrical sources could fail to be warned of the presence of live voltage if the tester is not properly operating, which poses a shock hazard to the users.

This recall involves voltage testers with model numbers NCVT1 and date codes ending H7. The product was also sold separately and in kits.

Click here for a full list of model numbers that are involved in the recall.

The products were sold at The Home Depot stores and industrial distributors, electrical wholesalers, and some hardware stores nationwide from January 2020 through March 2021 for about $17 (for units sold separately) and about $40-$68 (for kits). About 1,690,000 were sold in the U.S.

The company says they have had two reports of the testers not working properly and one shock hazard was reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled item and contact Klein Tools at 800-527-3099 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, for instructions on receiving a free replacement tool.

