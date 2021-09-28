Krispy Kreme adds Cinnamon Rolls to menu for limited time

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Krispy Kreme has added cinnamon rolls to its menu.

Customers have the option of getting the rolls glazed with the same liquid sugar as the restaurant’s famous glazed donuts or topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch breakfast cereal.

Both options are around for a limited time.

They are only available at participating locations.

We're rolling out our newest tasty treat!😍 Starting TODAY, get an Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll & Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Roll, our latest collab w/ @CTCSquares ! NOW through 10/10! 🍩🍩 #krispykreme



Participating US & CAN locations. All info here https://t.co/vKYLqrL5s2 pic.twitter.com/F7HVQzAZ05 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 27, 2021

News 3 tried to order some cinnamon buns for pick up from local Krispy Kreme locations in Hampton Roads, and here is where they were available for pick up at as of September 28:

Newport News (Jefferson Ave)

Portsmouth (Victory Blvd)

Virginia Beach (Northampton)

Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach Boulevard)

The cinnamon buns were not available for pickup at these locations as of September 28: