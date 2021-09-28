Watch
Krispy Kreme adds Cinnamon Rolls to menu for limited time

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
MIAMI, FL - MAY 09: In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen outside of a store on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring Krispy Kreme Donuts in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Acquired By JAB Holding Co For $1.35 Billion
Posted at 10:37 AM, Sep 28, 2021
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Krispy Kreme has added cinnamon rolls to its menu.

Customers have the option of getting the rolls glazed with the same liquid sugar as the restaurant’s famous glazed donuts or topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch breakfast cereal.

Both options are around for a limited time.

They are only available at participating locations.

News 3 tried to order some cinnamon buns for pick up from local Krispy Kreme locations in Hampton Roads, and here is where they were available for pick up at as of September 28:

  • Newport News (Jefferson Ave)
  • Portsmouth (Victory Blvd)
  • Virginia Beach (Northampton)
  • Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach Boulevard)

The cinnamon buns were not available for pickup at these locations as of September 28:

  • Hampton (W. Mercury Blvd)
  • Chesapeake (N. Battlefield Blvd)
