Krispy Kreme offering free donuts, limited edition flavors for St. Patrick’s Day

Calling all doughnut lovers! Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts and special flavors to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day.

On the holiday, customers can redeem one free green “O’riginal Doughnut" if they wear green clothing to a Krispy Kreme store.

Additionally, the doughnut shop is offering four special flavors to “sham-rock your world.” Here are the fun new flavors customers can try on Saint Patrick’s Day, according to Krispy Kreme:



Golden Cookies & Kreme™ Doughnut: A golden cookie Kreme™ filled doughnut shell dipped in white icing and covered in golden cookie pieces and a gold sprinkle blend.

Hat O' Gold Doughnut: A chocolate iced doughnut decorated with a plaid green icing pattern and topped with a leprechaun hat sugar piece.

Golden Sprinkle Doughnut: An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in green icing and topped with a gold St. Patrick's Day sprinkle blend.

Rainbow Kreme™ Filled Doughnut: An unglazed shell filled with Kreme™, topped with green icing and decorated with a rainbow sugar piece, vanilla buttercream, and gold coin sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme says not all stores are participating in the promotions. To check if a location is offering free donuts and the limited edition flavors, click here.