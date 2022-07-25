Kroger Mid-Atlantic to host hiring events across Commonwealth July 26

RICHMOND, Va. - Kroger Mid-Atlantic is holding a hiring event for stores across the Commonwealth July 26, 2022, with part-time and full-time positions available.

According to a release from Kroger, employment includes competitive pay and benefits, along with healthcare and retirement plans. The chain now offers benefits for employees to continue their education after 60 days of employment; reimbursement covers the cost of GED and college tuition up to $21,000.

“Kroger prides itself in being an organization that develops talent in order to promote from within and we are passionate about giving back to our local communities,” said Terry Reynolds, division assistant HR leader for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “In today’s highly competitive labor market, we know talent is selective and attracted to companies that are leading with a clear purpose, growing and improving every day, and we are committed to doing just that for our people.”

Applicants 14 years and older are encouraged to apply online at jobs.kroger.com , but interviews will be available at the hiring events without an application.

Hiring tables in each store will offer information and opportunities to ask questions and sign up for interviews on the spot.

For more information about Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic hiring event, click here.