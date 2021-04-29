Watch
Kroger recalls caramel rice cakes after finding they contain undeclared allergens

Posted at 5:59 AM, Apr 29, 2021
Kroger has recalled Stop & Shop's 6.56-ounce bags of Caramel Rice Cakes after determining that some bottles were mislabeled and contain an undeclared allergen, milk.

Lot Codes:

  • Stop & Shop Caramel Rice Cakes, UPC 6 88267 07615 2, Best Before date DEC1521, shipped to retail distribution centers in CT and PA. (photos provided below)
  • Kroger Caramel Rice Cakes, UPC 0 11110 35792 2, Best if Used By dates DEC1521 and DEC1621, shipped to retail distribution centers in CO, IN and KS. (photos provided below)

To date, there have been no reports of illness.

Kroger urges customers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product to dispose of it or return it. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Basic Grain Products’ customer service desk at recall@basicgrain.com, 1-888-386-2075 M-F, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST.

