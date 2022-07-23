Kroger to host hiring events at all Virginia stores

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - If you're in search of a job, Kroger will host hiring events at all of its stores in Virginia.

The hiring events will take place on Tuesday, July 26, from 3-7 p.m. The company plans to hire for a variety of jobs ranging from part-time to full-time store positions.

Before coming to the store, candidates are encouraged to apply online here, however, interviews will still be granted to those who haven’t pre-applied online.

Each store will have a hiring table where candidates can pick up information, ask questions and sign-up to be interviewed the same day. Applicants 14 years and older are invited to apply.

“Kroger prides itself in being an organization that develops talent in order to promote from within and we are passionate about giving back to our local communities,” said Terry Reynolds, division assistant HR leader for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “In today’s highly competitive labor market, we know talent is selective and attracted to companies that are leading with a clear purpose, growing and improving every day, and we are committed to doing just that for our people.”

Kroger recently updated its Total Rewards benefits to include a continuing education reimbursement that covers GED, credentials and college education up to $21,000. Associates are now eligible for this reimbursement after 60 days of employment with Kroger.

